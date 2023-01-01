Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Bartlett
/
Bartlett
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Bartlett restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
(7) Served with a side of red salsa
More about One Taco Dos Tequilas
FRENCH FRIES
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
391 Bartlett Plaza, Bartlett
Avg 4.1
(165 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
More about O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
