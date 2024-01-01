Steak fajitas in Bartlett
One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett
|Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant
961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett
|Fajitas, Steak & Chicken
|$17.99
Our Skirt Steak and Chicken Breast cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
|Fajitas, Steak & Shrimp
|$19.99
Our Skirt Steak and large shrimp cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
|Fajitas, Steak
|$17.99
Our Skirt Steak cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.