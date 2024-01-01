Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Bartlett

Bartlett restaurants
Bartlett restaurants that serve steak fajitas

One Taco Dos Tequilas

274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$25.00
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak
More about One Taco Dos Tequilas
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas, Steak & Chicken$17.99
Our Skirt Steak and Chicken Breast cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
Fajitas, Steak & Shrimp$19.99
Our Skirt Steak and large shrimp cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
Fajitas, Steak$17.99
Our Skirt Steak cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
More about North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

