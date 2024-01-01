Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Bartlett

Go
Bartlett restaurants
Toast

Bartlett restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

One Taco Dos Tequilas

274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
More about One Taco Dos Tequilas
Item pic

 

North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
Our salads our made in a Tortilla bowl with light beans in the bottom then filled with lettuce. We then top it with meat (or non meat), cheese, tomato, black olives & sour cream. Served with our ranch. Shown here with optional Sliced Avocado Added!
More about North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Bartlett

Fried Rice

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Quesadillas

French Fries

Chili

Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Bartlett to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1878 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (560 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston