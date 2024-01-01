Taco salad in Bartlett
One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant
961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
Our salads our made in a Tortilla bowl with light beans in the bottom then filled with lettuce. We then top it with meat (or non meat), cheese, tomato, black olives & sour cream. Served with our ranch. Shown here with optional Sliced Avocado Added!