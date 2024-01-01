Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Bartlett

Bartlett restaurants
Bartlett restaurants that serve tortas

One Taco Dos Tequilas

274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta de Milanesa Dinner$14.00
Delicious torta filled milanesa (breaded steak) avocado, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Torta (The Greatest Dipper!)🌟⭐$12.99
The Birria Torta is our play on the French Dip. It's messy, its filling, it's also delicious. More than delicious it is my new favortie. We take about a half pound of our slow cooked Birria Meat (Shredded Beef) and put that in a huge torta bun with a light layer of refried beans, melted cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, guacamole, and mayo (there's something that happens when you put guac, mayo and pickled jalapenos together...you have to leave em on!). We include a cup of our Consomee for you to dip the torta into. It's so good.
