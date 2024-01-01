Tortas in Bartlett

The Birria Torta is our play on the French Dip. It's messy, its filling, it's also delicious. More than delicious it is my new favortie. We take about a half pound of our slow cooked Birria Meat (Shredded Beef) and put that in a huge torta bun with a light layer of refried beans, melted cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, guacamole, and mayo (there's something that happens when you put guac, mayo and pickled jalapenos together...you have to leave em on!). We include a cup of our Consomee for you to dip the torta into. It's so good.

