Tostadas in Bartlett
Bartlett restaurants that serve tostadas
More about One Taco Dos Tequilas
One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett
|Tostadas Dinner
|$15.00
(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
More about North of the Border Mexican Restaurant
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant
961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett
|Tostadas
|$4.99
My little underappreciated friend the Tostada. Is it a little messy? Heck yea! Is it delicious? Heck yea! We fry up one of our soft corn tortillas and top it with refried beans, meat or not meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sour cream. Just give it a shot!