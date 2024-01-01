Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Bartlett

Bartlett restaurants
Toast

Bartlett restaurants that serve tostadas

One Taco Dos Tequilas

274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostadas Dinner$15.00
(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
More about One Taco Dos Tequilas
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostadas$4.99
My little underappreciated friend the Tostada. Is it a little messy? Heck yea! Is it delicious? Heck yea! We fry up one of our soft corn tortillas and top it with refried beans, meat or not meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sour cream. Just give it a shot!
More about North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

