Bartlett's

Consistency in service and quality defines us. You are not just having dinner, you are having a true dining experience at Bartletts.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

2408 W Anderson Ln • $$$

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Made from scratch, famous for a reason.
Baby Back Pork Ribs$31.00
Basted with Hill Country barbecue sauce.
Knife and fork tender.
We recommend cole slaw as your side.
Famous French Dip Sandwich Au Jus$28.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, mayo, au jus.
Classic Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Traditional Salad$15.00
Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing.
Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
Asian Noodle Salad$18.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Salsa and Tortilla Chips$16.00
Reggiano, artichoke hearts, tortilla chips.
Cold Water Salmon$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

