Bartlett's Farm

7th generation family farm growing vegetables including our famous corn and tomatoes and organic kale, fruit like watermelon and strawberries, flower bouquets and ornamental plants on 100 acres of beautiful Nantucket land.

SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE

33 Bartlett Farm Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (314 reviews)

Popular Items

Tom Nevers Turkey Club$13.99
Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado spread on choice of bread
Smith's Point Chicken$11.99
Ciabatta, Honey Mustard, Cheddar, Chicken & Bacon
Cisco Caprese$11.99
Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Tomato & Farm Greens
The Rachel$12.99
Italian Bread, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Turkey & Coleslaw
Mr. Popular$8.99
Egg, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, Cheddar and Red Onion
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.99
customize your lunch
BYO Breakfast$6.00
Side Hashbrown$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

33 Bartlett Farm Rd

Nantucket MA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
