Bartlett's Farm
7th generation family farm growing vegetables including our famous corn and tomatoes and organic kale, fruit like watermelon and strawberries, flower bouquets and ornamental plants on 100 acres of beautiful Nantucket land.
SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE
33 Bartlett Farm Rd • $$
Location
33 Bartlett Farm Rd
Nantucket MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
