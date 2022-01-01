Go
Consumer pic

Bartoli’s Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

113 Main Ave South

Fayetteville, TN 37334

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

113 Main Ave South, Fayetteville TN 37334

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Local

No reviews yet

"Where Everyone is a Local!"
Downtown Fayetteville
www.whereeveryoneisalocal.com

The Local

No reviews yet

Takeout Window (order prior to arriving) & Delivery Location Only! "Where Everyone is a Local!" Order online at whereeveryoneisalocal.com

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bartoli’s Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston