Go
Bartolino's Osteria image
Italian
Seafood

Bartolino's Osteria

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2103 Sulphur Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63139

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

10" Bartolino's Pizza$15.00
sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.
Linguine Pignoli$21.00
shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, pine nuts, lemon butter, garlic
Fettuccine w/ Chicken$21.00
charbroiled chicken breast in a light cream sauce
Dinner Salad$6.00
mixed lettuce, diced red peppers, parmesan, green onions and cheese tossed with our house dressing
Home Made Fried Cheese$12.00
provel cheese sticks, breaded and fried
Fettucccine$19.00
fettuccine noodles, white cream sauce
Cavatelli con Broccoli$19.00
broccoli, cream or red sauce
Baked Spaghetti, Penne, and Ravioli Combo$19.00
provel cheese and one meat ball
Seafood Risotto$25.00
shrimp, crab, squid, butter, mushrooms and garlic in a light tomato sauce and cream
Bacon Cheddar Burger$15.00
half pound hand-pattied burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:30 am

Location

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis MO 63139

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Nick’s Pub

No reviews yet

ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.

Sunny's Cantina

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Be sure to follow us on Instagram @sunnyscantinastl

Gian-Tony's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

No reviews yet

Serving STL style pizzas topped with smokey goodness inside 2nd Shift Brewery.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bartolino's Osteria

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston