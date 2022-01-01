Go
Bartolo's

Come in and enjoy!

1270 S 1100 E • $$

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fettuccine$24.00
creamy spinach Alfredo, mushrooms, parmesan, pangrattato
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
slow cooked angus beef & pork meat sauce, parmesan, house-made ricotta
Garlic Bread$5.00
home made focaccia bread, garlic oil, parmesan, parsley
Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
fettucinni marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella
House Focaccia$4.00
grilled home made focaccia bread, soft butter, sea salt, black pepper
Beet Burrata$15.00
light pickled beets, tomato, dried strawberries, arugula, Italian dressing, pistachio basil pesto, toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze.
Confit Chicken Caesar$15.00
romaine hearts, baby kale, chicken confit, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, focaccia croutons, lemon zest
Shrimp Spaghetti$25.00
fresh garlic & tomatoes, marinara, Calabrian chili, arugula, parmesan, lemon zest
Mussels Spaghetti$26.00
PEI mussels, white wine butter sauce, Calabrian chili, fresh herbs, garlic bread
Charred Broccolini$9.00
creamy sesame dressing, toasted sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1270 S 1100 E

SALT LAKE CITY UT

Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
