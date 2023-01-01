Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Bartow
/
Bartow
/
Spaghetti
Bartow restaurants that serve spaghetti
KiKi's Egg House - 720 N Charleston Ave
720 N Charleston Ave, Fort Meade
No reviews yet
spaghetti meatballs
$9.99
More about KiKi's Egg House - 720 N Charleston Ave
Daily Huddle Café Courthouse
255 Broadway Avenue, Bartow
No reviews yet
Spaghetti w/ Garlic Bread
$8.99
More about Daily Huddle Café Courthouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Bartow
Grilled Chicken
Burritos
Grits
Pies
Chicken Salad
French Toast
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Pot Pies
More near Bartow to explore
Kissimmee
Avg 4.1
(53 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Riverview
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Winter Haven
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Plant City
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Lake Wales
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Haines City
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(345 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(132 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(386 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston