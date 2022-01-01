Barú Bistro & Tapas

Go
Baru is nestled in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. At Baru, Chef Edgar Caro draws from his latin heritage to reimagine traditional dishes from Colombia and the Caribbean using local ingredients

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

3700 Magazine St • $$

Avg 4.4 (569 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacabello$12.00
Avocado, Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach tortilla chips.
Arepas$14.00
Withe corn meal cakes, Balck beans, Pulled pork, Pickled Onions, Cotija chesse.
Mazorca$10.00
Grill corn, Cotija Cheese, Salsa rosada, Shoestring potatos.
Jerk Chicken$24.00
Jerk-Marinate grilled Chicken, corn & poblano rissoto, kale callaloo, Bacon.
Coconut rice$7.00
Chuzos$15.00
Mojo-Marinated skirt steak skewers, Bollo limpio, Chimichurri Sauce
Carimanolas$14.00
Yucca Fritters stuffed with Ropa Vieja, Crema, Rachera Sauce
Langostinos$13.00
Shrimp reumolade, Fresh Lettuce, Crispy noodles, Citrus Onions.
Ceviche$16.00
Gulf fish, Avocado, Leche de tigre, Sweet potatos, Red onions, Cancha corn.
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3700 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
