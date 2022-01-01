BARVIDA
We are a 100% organic and 100% plant-based cafe & juice bar. We are eco-friendly, with glass reusable bottles and ALL packaging made 100% from plants!
879 Post Road, Darien CT
Location
879 Post Road, Darien CT
Darien CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
