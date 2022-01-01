Go
BARVIDA

We are a 100% organic and 100% plant-based cafe & juice bar. We are eco-friendly, with glass reusable bottles and ALL packaging made 100% from plants!

879 Post Road, Darien CT

No reviews yet

Popular Items

**NEW** The Pure Green$13.99
Green Apples
Coconut
Kale
Green Spirulina
Avocado
Parsley
Lime
Ginger
Coconut Water
The Berry Best$9.99
Brazilian Açaí
Banana
Strawberries
Blueberries
Cold-Pressed Apple Juice
Monk Fruit
The Mood Manager$12.99
Banana
Pineapple
Blue Spirulina
Almond Butter
Himalayan Salt
Vanilla
Maple
Cinnamon
Date
Almond Milk
The Açaí Antiox$11.99
BASE:
Brazilian Açaí
Chia Seeds
Frozen Bananas
Frozen Strawberries
Agave
Coconut Milk
TOPPINGS:
Granola (Gluten Free & Nut Free)
Banana
Strawberries
Chia Seeds
Avocado Toast$14.50
Whole Wheat Sourdough Bread (optional: substitute for Gluten-Free Bread)
Fresh Avocado
Lemon
Himalayan Salt
Black Pepper
Diced Cucumbers
Tomato Salsa
Garlic
Parsley
Chia Seeds
Hemp Seeds
Pumpkin Seeds
Sunflower Seeds
The Blue Wave$13.99
BASE:
Kale
Blue Spirulina
Frozen Bananas
Hemp Seeds
Pumpkin Seeds
Vanilla Protein Powder
Agave
Coconut Milk
TOPPINGS:
Granola (Gluten Free + Nut Free)
Strawberries
Blueberries
Goji Berries
The Lean Green$10.99
Coconut Water
Kale
Mint
Celery
Date
Banana
Mango
Pineapple
Monk Fruit
The Energizer$12.99
Banana
Chocolate Protein Powder
Peanut Butter
Granola
Blueberries
Cinnamon
Almond Milk
Himalayan Salt
The Perfect Combo$10.99
Banana
Strawberries
Coconut Milk
Vanilla
Agave
Tex Mex Rice Bowl$14.99
Basmati Brown Rice
Kale
Avocado
Black Beans
Cilantro
Tomato & Corn Salsa* (tomato, corn, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper)
Cilantro Lime Dressing*
Cashew Sour Cream*
Himalayan Salt
Black Pepper
Location

879 Post Road, Darien CT

Darien CT

Darien CT

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
