Barzotto

Barzotto is an Cali-Italian Pasta & Pizza Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission.

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1270 Valencia St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1704 reviews)

Popular Items

Campanelle$16.00
Corn, Taleggio Crema, Habanero Salsa
Broken Meatball
Our housemade pizza al Taglio! Crispy and made to order Broken Barzotto Meatballs, Mozzarella, Wild Oregano
1/4 - feeds 1-2
1/2 - feeds 2-3
Full 24" - feeds 4-5
Table Bread$7.00
Garlic Scape
Strozzapretti$16.00
Sorrel & Pistachio Pesto, Pecorinio
Roasted Broccoli ‘XO’$9.00
Anchovy, Garlic, Salt Cod, Chili, Prosciutto
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Two Barzotto Meatballs, Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
Caesar Salad$13.00
Little Gem, Anchovy, Calabrian Chili Breadcrumb, Aged Provolone
Spaghetti$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
Bucatini$18.00
Amatriciana, Diavoletti Rossi, Guanciale
Market Salad$13.00
Chicories, Watermelon Radish, Pomegranate, Marinated Fennel, Wild Oregano, Crispy Breadcrumb
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1270 Valencia St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Snackeria de la Mission

No reviews yet

Preserving the Latino Spirit of the
San Francisco Mission District
through tasty traditional snacks, treats, food and drinks.

Beretta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Plate

No reviews yet

Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!

Papalote Mexican Grill - Mission

No reviews yet

Whenever you're craving delicious Mexican food, there's no better place to go to than Papalote Mexican Grill. We mean business when it comes to mouth-watering dishes. All of our ingredients are fresh and will blow you away. Clean and healthy eating has always been the best option for great health, that's why we offer vegetarian and vegan dishes to offer you more choices to fit your lifestyle, whether if you're eating in with us, picking up from our truck, or ordering with our delivery service.

