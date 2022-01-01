Barzotto
Barzotto is an Cali-Italian Pasta & Pizza Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission.
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1270 Valencia St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1270 Valencia St
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
