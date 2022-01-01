Basalt restaurants you'll love
More about Capitol Creek Brewery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Creek Brewery
371 Market Street, Basalt
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Strips of Colorado Striped Bass dipped in our own lager beer batter fried to perfection served with Chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, citrus salsa, and micro cilantro. 3 per order
|Tinga Tacos
|$15.00
Chicken thighs marinated and slow cooked in tomatoes, chipotles, onions, garlic, adobo and oregano then pulled and topped with radish, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and micro cilantro. 3 per order
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Blistered brussel sprouts tossed with garlic aioli, lemon juice, and topped with parmesan snow and sliced fresno peppers
More about Bull and Buck
Bull and Buck
305 Gold River Ct, Basalt
|Popular items
|Short Rib Ragu Pasta
|$23.00
Braised Short Rib Ragu on House-Made Pappardelle Pasta
|Grilled Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Wood Fire Grilled Caesar with House-Made Rye Croutons and Shaved Irish Cheddar
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
Margherita with Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, and Basil
More about SURE THING BURGER
HAMBURGERS
SURE THING BURGER
729 E Valley Rd, Basalt
|Popular items
|SURE THING BURGER
|$11.00
lettuce | tomato | caramelized onions | sauce | cheese | (fries sold separately)
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$12.00
lettuce | tomato | apple basil mayo
|BEVERAGES
|$2.25
assorted fountain drinks | fresh brewed tea
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Red creamy masala, jasmine rice, chicken OR vegan, naan
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.25
Southern fried chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, caramelized onions, chimichurri aioli, pepper relish, brioche
|Double Stack Burger
|$15.25
Two 4oz. Angus patties, pub sauce, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, American cheese, brioche