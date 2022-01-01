Basalt restaurants you'll love

Basalt restaurants
Toast
  • Basalt

Basalt's top cuisines

American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Basalt restaurants

Capitol Creek Brewery image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Creek Brewery

371 Market Street, Basalt

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$16.00
Strips of Colorado Striped Bass dipped in our own lager beer batter fried to perfection served with Chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, citrus salsa, and micro cilantro. 3 per order
Tinga Tacos$15.00
Chicken thighs marinated and slow cooked in tomatoes, chipotles, onions, garlic, adobo and oregano then pulled and topped with radish, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and micro cilantro. 3 per order
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Blistered brussel sprouts tossed with garlic aioli, lemon juice, and topped with parmesan snow and sliced fresno peppers
More about Capitol Creek Brewery
Bull and Buck image

 

Bull and Buck

305 Gold River Ct, Basalt

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Ragu Pasta$23.00
Braised Short Rib Ragu on House-Made Pappardelle Pasta
Grilled Caesar Salad$13.00
Wood Fire Grilled Caesar with House-Made Rye Croutons and Shaved Irish Cheddar
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Margherita with Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, and Basil
More about Bull and Buck
SURE THING BURGER image

HAMBURGERS

SURE THING BURGER

729 E Valley Rd, Basalt

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SURE THING BURGER$11.00
lettuce | tomato | caramelized onions | sauce | cheese | (fries sold separately)
VEGGIE BURGER$12.00
lettuce | tomato | apple basil mayo
BEVERAGES$2.25
assorted fountain drinks | fresh brewed tea
More about SURE THING BURGER
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Basalt

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Short Ribs

