Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Basalt
/
Basalt
/
Chicken Tenders
Basalt restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Creek Brewery
371 Market Street, Basalt
Avg 4.3
(406 reviews)
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$9.50
More about Capitol Creek Brewery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Creek Brewery
371 Market Street, Basalt
Avg 4.3
(406 reviews)
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$9.95
More about Capitol Creek Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Basalt
Chicken Sandwiches
Mixed Green Salad
Reuben
More near Basalt to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston