Indian

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street

Chicago, IL 60640

Popular Items

Chicken Basant$21.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, finished with tomato-based brown sauce, simmered with spices (Rice included) (GF)
Eggplant Bharta$12.00
Eggplant, tandoor roasted, finished with aromatics (Rice not included) (V, Veg, DF, GF)
Plain Basmati Rice$5.00
Basmati rice (DF, GF)
Makhani$18.00
Traditional tomato-based sauce (Rice included) (GF)
Samosa$7.00
Deep-fried pastry with potato filling served with tamarind and mint chutney (V, Veg, DF) (Mint chutney is not dairy free)
Yellow Dal$10.00
Pink lentils, an Indian household must (Rice not included) (V, Veg, DF, GF)
Chicken Tikka$17.00
Chicken kababs roasted in Tandoor
(No Sauce, Rice not included) (GF)
Saag$18.00
Proprietary mix of greens, slow simmered (Rice included) (GF)
Plain Naan$4.00
Enriched white flour bread (Contains dairy)
Garlic Naan$4.00
Enriched white flour bread, topped with minced garlic and cilantro (Contains dairy)
Location

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago IL 60640

