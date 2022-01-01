Go
Base Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

No reviews yet

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd

Bolton, VT 05477

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Backcountry Burrito$8.00
Sausage, bacon, or ham, two scrambled eggs, american cheese, and hash brown wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Burger$7.00
Smash burger, lettuce, onion, pickles, american cheese, and special sauce on a Martin roll.
Fries$4.00
Hot and crispy!
Dasani$2.00
Orange Juice$3.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Nashville hot chicken, pickles, and coleslaw on a Martin roll.
Double Burger$10.00
Double Smash!
Standard Maintenance$4.00
Griddled egg and american cheese served on a telara roll. Add bacon, sausage, or ham for $2.
Fountain$3.00
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Crispy all white meat chicken tenders!
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton VT 05477

