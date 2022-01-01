Basehor restaurants you'll love
Basehor's top cuisines
Must-try Basehor restaurants
More about Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club
Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club
4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor
|Popular items
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Housemade Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Warm Corn Tortilla Chips, Salsa Roja
|Warm Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese Crostini, Candied Pecans, Cranberries, and House Vinaigrette
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Lime Crema, Salsa Roja, Garnished with Pickled Jalapenos and Onions
More about Perky's Cafe & Catering
Perky's Cafe & Catering
15510 State Ave, Basehor
|Popular items
|MONSTER BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$10.00
Sliced Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty, over easy egg, mayo & Melted American cheese all on a Brioche bun. Get ready to FEAST!
|MEXICAN BENNY
|$13.50
This a favorite of many! Served on English muffins with guacamole spicy chorizo sausage crumble then topped with basted eggs and smothered with our salsa Verde
|BISCUITS & GRAVY
|$8.00
A stack of split buttermilk biscuits, sausage crumble, smothered in our country gravy.
More about Perky's Cafe & Catering
Perky's Cafe & Catering
15510 State Avenue, Basehor