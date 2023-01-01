Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Basehor
/
Basehor
/
Cake
Basehor restaurants that serve cake
Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club
4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor
No reviews yet
Crab Cakes
$13.00
More about Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club
Perky's Cafe & Catering
15510 State Ave, Basehor
No reviews yet
CRAB CAKES LUNCH FAVE
$15.00
More about Perky's Cafe & Catering
Browse other tasty dishes in Basehor
Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken
Cobb Salad
Turkey Clubs
Crab Cakes
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Basehor to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Platte City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1525 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(645 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston