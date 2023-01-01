Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Basehor

Basehor restaurants
Basehor restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

The Nest at Falcon Lakes image

 

Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club

4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$7.00
House-Made Cinnamon Roll served with Ice Cream
More about Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club
Item pic

 

Perky's Cafe & Catering

15510 State Ave, Basehor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON ROLL$5.25
Our cinnamon rolls are large, buttery and iced for your dessert indulgency.
If you want to ride on the edge ask for gravy on it too. the sweet and savory combo is like a salted caramel. Don't knock it until you try it!
More about Perky's Cafe & Catering
