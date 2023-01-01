Cinnamon rolls in Basehor
Basehor restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club
4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor
|Cinnamon Roll
|$7.00
House-Made Cinnamon Roll served with Ice Cream
Perky's Cafe & Catering
15510 State Ave, Basehor
|CINNAMON ROLL
|$5.25
Our cinnamon rolls are large, buttery and iced for your dessert indulgency.
If you want to ride on the edge ask for gravy on it too. the sweet and savory combo is like a salted caramel. Don't knock it until you try it!