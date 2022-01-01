Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Basehor

Basehor restaurants
Basehor restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Nest at Falcon Lakes image

 

Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club

4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken, White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Chipotle Ranch, Flour Tortilla
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens topped with Hand Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Chopped Egg, and Tomatoes. Substitute Grilled/Blackened Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, Seared Ahi Tuna $3
More about Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club
Item pic

 

Perky's Cafe & Catering

15510 State Ave, Basehor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
More about Perky's Cafe & Catering

