Basho Japanese Brasserie

Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.

SUSHI • TAPAS

1338 Boylston St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)

Popular Items

CURRY KATSU$19.00
Curry katsu w/ choice of chicken or pork
SPY SALMON R$8.25
Mochi$9.00
CRUNCHY ROLL$16.00
Tuna, salmon, ikura, tobiko, fried onion, spicy crumb, cucumber and mango.
VOLCANO ROLL$12.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and kabayaki
SUSHI SPECIAL$14.00
SALMON AVO R$9.00
SPY TUNA R$9.25
KATSUDON$15.00
Japanese rice bowl w/ pork
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1338 Boylston St

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
