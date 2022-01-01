Go
Basic Bar & Pizza

Located in the heart of East Village in Downtown San Diego, simplicity and urban style converge at BASIC Bar / Pizza. Thin-crust brick oven pizza is the highlight on the one page menu, and a no-nonsense drink list and raw industrial design elements complete the massive 5,000 square foot restaurant and bar, which was converted from an authentic 1912 warehouse.

410 10TH AVE

Large 4-Maggio$30.00
Large white pie w/ mozz, ricotta, parmesan, gorgonzola, fresh basil
Large Basic Salad$16.00
Large mixed greens, sliced pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette,
San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
