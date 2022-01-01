Basic Bar & Pizza
Located in the heart of East Village in Downtown San Diego, simplicity and urban style converge at BASIC Bar / Pizza. Thin-crust brick oven pizza is the highlight on the one page menu, and a no-nonsense drink list and raw industrial design elements complete the massive 5,000 square foot restaurant and bar, which was converted from an authentic 1912 warehouse.
Popular Items
Location
410 10TH AVE
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
