Basic Burger

Basic Hamburger$8.29
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Tator Tots$3.75
Basic Cheeseburger$8.69
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$6.25
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, bacon, and American cheese
Basic Bacon Cheeseburger$9.79
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Fountain Stubborn Craft Soda$2.89
NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP!!!
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
Big Double Bacon Cheeseburger$12.29
Two 1/4lb certified angus beef patties grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Big Double Cheeseburger$10.59
Two 1/4lb certified angus beef patties grilled to perfection. Served with two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$6.25
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1101 S Joyce St

Arlington VA

Sunday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
