Basil and Barley

Authentic Certified Neapolitan Pizzeria

9278 Forest Bluffs View

Popular Items

Capricciosa Pizza$16.95
Meaning “Naughty girl” has fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, prosciutto cotto, organic mushrooms, artichokes, fresh basil and garlic aioli
Cesare Salad$12.20
Romaine lettuce, shaved pecorino romano, garlic croutons and homemade caesar dressing | you can add crispy pancetta or natural raised grilled chicken
Carnefice Pizza$19.95
Charcoal dough | Meat-lovers signature pizza topped with fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, Sicilian sausage, pancetta, grilled chicken, speck, provolone smoked, fresh basil and evoo
Suprema Pizza$19.95
Charcoal dough | American legendary pie, topped with Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, mild soppressata (pepperoni), Sicilian sausage, mixed peppers, mediterranean olives, organic mushrooms and evoo
Margherita Pizza$12.95
The Queen of the pizzas: fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh basil and tuscan evoo
Macellaio Pizza$15.95
Our pepperoni and sausage pizza has fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, mild soppressata (pepperoni), Sicilian sausage, fresh basil and evoo
Make your own Pizza$10.95
Cannoli Siciliani$5.00
Homemade pastry shell stuffed with sweet ricotta and candied oranges and garnished with choco chips and pistachio or candied oranges
Basil & Barley Pizza$16.95
Charcoal dough | One of the top seller pizzas in Italy: homemade pesto, mozzarella di bufala, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, artichokes, pancetta and garlic aioli
Quattro Formaggi Pizza$15.95
Four cheese in four sections: fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, provolone smoked, gorgonzola, ricotta, fresh basil and tuscan extra virgin olive oil
9278 Forest Bluffs View

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
