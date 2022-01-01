Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

Go
Having originally opened in 2011 as a chic Italian bistro providing contemporary Italian cuisine, Basil has entered a new age of cleaner, simpler ingredients and fresher fare. Its woodstone oven helps create a range of delicious specialty pizzas, and its open kitchen not only allows for staff efficiency, but provides a culinary show and removes the veil between patron and kitchen. It also gives the chefs and cooks a venue to show off and have a good time, giving the restaurant an energetic atmosphere.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

270 Kingston Ave • $$$

Avg 4 (257 reviews)

Popular Items

Apple Endive$19.00
Green Apple, Endive Greens, Feta, Pomegranate,
Basil Pasta$28.00
BASIL, PESTO, HEAVY CREAM,
POACHED EGG YOLK
Kale & Fire$26.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, garlic confit, habanero peppers.
Panzanella$19.00
Rustic Tomatoes, Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Croutons
Wild Mushroom$26.00
Mozzarella Goat cheese, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms.
Herb Roasted Salmon$40.00
Served with Broccolini and Mashed Potatoes
Basic Pizza$25.00
Classic marinara, Mozzarella, basil and Parmesan
Arancini$19.00
Risotto, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Aioli
Basil Fries$15.00
Parmesan Cheese
Potato Gnocchi$30.00
Butter, Sage, Parmesan, Chestnuts
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

270 Kingston Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

