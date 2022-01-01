Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
Having originally opened in 2011 as a chic Italian bistro providing contemporary Italian cuisine, Basil has entered a new age of cleaner, simpler ingredients and fresher fare. Its woodstone oven helps create a range of delicious specialty pizzas, and its open kitchen not only allows for staff efficiency, but provides a culinary show and removes the veil between patron and kitchen. It also gives the chefs and cooks a venue to show off and have a good time, giving the restaurant an energetic atmosphere.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
270 Kingston Ave • $$$
Location
270 Kingston Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
