Basil Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
460 south front st
Popular Items
Location
460 south front st
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Emmett's Cafe
Operating 7 days a week, Emmett’s offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed, and welcoming environment.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
Artisan pizza expertly paired with our favorite beer & wine.
Katzinger's Delicatessen German Village
Katzinger’s Delicatessen an award-winning traditional New York-style delicatessen. w/ both patio & carry-out service; we are also a specialty foods store w/ locations in German Village & Dublin, Ohio