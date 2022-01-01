Go
Basil Restaurant & Catering.

Basil is open for indoor dining as well as Curbside Pickup. Reservations are highly encouraged. Try our online ordering or call 508-359-4400. Please keep special requests on online orders very short and specific.
Thank you. Be safe.

43 Frairy St • $$

Avg 4 (247 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Marsala$24.00
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine
Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli$24.00
Garlic Cream Sauce
Caesar Salad$7.50
Served without anchovies unless requested.
House Salad$8.50
Tomato, Red Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Tarragon Citrus Vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
served over Pasta
Eggplant Parmesan$22.00
served over Pasta
Chicken Piccata$24.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
Penne a la Vodka$21.00
Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Prosciutto
French Onion Soup Gratine, Cup$7.50
Shrimp Cocktail$3.75
priced per shrimp
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

43 Frairy St

Medfield MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
