Go
Toast

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1175 Folsom Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jasmine Rice$3.00
Pad Se Ew$15.95
Pan-fried fat rice noodle, pork, Chinese broccoli, egg, black bean sauce
Pad Thai$16.95
Classic wok-fried rice stick noodle, egg, shrimp, tofu, peanuts, chives, bean sprouts, tamarind
Classic Tom Kha
Classic chicken coconut milk soup, mushroom, lemongrass, chili, galangal
Mango Sticky Rice$7.50
Sweet mango + coconut sticky rice
Thai Tea$4.00
Brown Rice$3.00
Paupia$8.95
Crispy vegetable rolls
Pad Ke Mao$15.95
Pan-fried fat rice “drunken” noodle, steak, onions, basil, garlic, and fresh chili
See full menu

Location

1175 Folsom Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Birdsong

No reviews yet

Restorative to the core, we approach cuisine with a philosophy that views a relationship connecting the (past and present) with our surroundings as central to creativity, learning and growth.

Popsons Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cellarmaker Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Dope Beer for dope peeps, like you! Offering Shipping through https://cellarmakerbrewing.com/shop/
Thank you!

Buckhorn Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston