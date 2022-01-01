Go
Basil & Board

Basil & Board is an Italian pizzeria and wine cafe that's crafted for community.

PIZZA • SALADS

500 Liberty St SE • $$

Avg 4.3 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Pizza$14.50
Choose from a curated selection of crusts, sauces, cheeses, meats, vegetables, and finishes.
Bambini Cheese Pizza$7.00
small cheese pizza w/ marinara
Basil Ranch$0.50
Isle of the Gods$19.00
marinara, italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, peppers
Oregonzola$12.50
gorgonzola, hazelnuts, pear, cherry tomato, red onion, creamy gorgonzola
Picasso's Last Meal$15.00
grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, honey mustard
Butcher's Wife$17.50
olive oil, italian sausage, herbed ricotta, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze, honey
Bruschetta Boards$17.00
Choose 3 of our popular bruschetta!
Classic Pepperoni$18.00
marinara, imported italian pepperoni
Basil & Board Margherita$18.00
marinara, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, kosher salt
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Liberty St SE

Salem OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

