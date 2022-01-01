Go
Toast

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

Fresh makes the difference!
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2577 Cowan Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$10.00
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, over Salad Greens. Dressed with our Signature Greek Salad Dressing.
1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich$9.50
1/2 Soup and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Soup and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
The Italian Hero$10.00
Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Olive Relish, Italian Dressing served on a Sub Roll
Avocado Chipotle Chicken$10.00
Avocado Chipotle Chicken Club Served on Sourdough Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Fontina and Avocado
CYO Cheese Pizza$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each
Cobb Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
Santa Fe Salad$11.00
A Southern Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast accompanied with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Dressed with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served over Spring Greens.
CYO Sandwich$9.00
Create your very own Sandwich, Hero or Panini by selecting your choice of Bread, Cheese Deli Meats and Toppings
1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich$9.50
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
Pesto Chicken$10.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Asiago Cheese, Tomato and Arugula. Served on Ciabatta Bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2577 Cowan Blvd

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Super Rico Fredericksburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pueblo's Tex Mex Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Wife’s Pizza & More

No reviews yet

Coming in and enjoy!

Amy's Cafe - Fredericksburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston