Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Fresh makes the difference!
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2577 Cowan Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2577 Cowan Blvd
Fredericksburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Super Rico Fredericksburg
Come in and enjoy!
Pueblo's Tex Mex Grill
Come in and enjoy!
My Wife’s Pizza & More
Coming in and enjoy!
Amy's Cafe - Fredericksburg
Come in and enjoy!