Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

SOUPS • SALADS

7013 Harrison rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Chipotle Chicken$10.00
Avocado Chipotle Chicken Club Served on Sourdough Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Fontina and Avocado
The Italian Hero$10.00
Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Olive Relish, Italian Dressing served on a Sub Roll
Kids Pasta$5.00
Spaghetti or Penne Pasta with Side (Kids) Choose from Butter, Alfredo or Tomato Sauce
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine Hearts topped with Thinly Sliced Onions, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Garlic Croutons. Dressed with our Homemade Caesar Dressing.
Cobb Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
CYO Cheese Pizza$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each
The Classic Reuben$10.00
Reuben-The Classic: Our House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Grilled Rye Bread.
1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich$9.50
1/2 Soup and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Soup and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
Kid's Pizza Pie$7.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
Chicken Caprese$9.00
Served on a ciabatta roll with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto, grilled chicken, and balsamic glaze.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7013 Harrison rd

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
