Basilico's Pasta e Vino

21501 Brookhurst St, # D

Popular Items

Pasta Carbonara$23.00
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Breaded chicken breast served with linguini or penne in a traditional red sauce.
Garlic Bread$7.00
Fresh baguettes baked with our butter and herb recipe. Served with our red sauce.
Kids Pasta$8.00
Our kids sized pasta, any way you want it. Create your own.
Pasta Dish$13.00
Create your own pasta dishes from our homestyle ingredients.
Pasta with Homemade Meatballs$20.00
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
Mezza Mezza$19.00
1/2 fettuccini alfredo & 1/2 penne in red sauce.
Sausage Alfredo$21.00
Penne with sautéed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes. Served in our Alfredo Sauce.
Cheese Lasagna$22.00
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
Fresh bread baked with garlic butter and herbs and topped with melted mozzarella and paprika.
Location

Huntington BEach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
