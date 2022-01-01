Basille's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
1104 NJ-35
Location
1104 NJ-35
Middletown Township NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sono Sushi
Sono Sushi offers authentic Japanese cuisine with a welcoming, family-style atmosphere. Our menu includes a variety of fresh seafood everyday and over 30 types of maki rolls, as well as many other Japanese favorites.
Greens and Grains Middletown - dont use
Come in and enjoy!
Greens and Grains
Plant-Based Food For Everyone
Nana's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!