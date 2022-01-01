Go
Toast

Basil Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

300 13th street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1173 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$7.00
6 pc Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara
Chicken Wings$9.00
Chicken wings marinated in our special homemade brine - with a choice of hot sauce.
Margherita$23.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Marinara, Oregano, Fresh Basil
Large Pizza (18 Inch)$27.00
Hand Stretched Thin Crust Pizza Made With Our Signature Slow-Risen Dough
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Parmigiana, Croutons,
Delizia$25.00
Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic, Roasted Mushroom, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage and Parsley
Pepperoni$22.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Ranch$1.00
Regular Pizza (14 Inch)$19.00
Hand Stretched Thin Crust Pizza Made With Our Signature Slow-Risen Dough
20 oz Bottle$2.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 13th street

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
Monday3:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:45 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shiba Ramen

No reviews yet

Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Square Pie Guys

No reviews yet

Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland

Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD

No reviews yet

Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston