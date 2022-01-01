Go
Basil's on Market image
Salad
Sandwiches

Basil's on Market

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1061 Reviews

$$

312 N Patterson Blvd

Dayton, OH 45402

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Steak Medallions$24.00
Taco Trio$18.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with chili lime slaw, laced with basil-scallion crème fraiche & pepper jack cheese, shredded tortilla strips with your choice of: Cajun Shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, pork, roasted mushrooms, served with Basil’s Signature Fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm

Location

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton OH 45402

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lily's Dayton

No reviews yet

Lily's Dayton is a tropical-inspired, budget conscious, inclusive, warm, and welcoming eatery & drinkery in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio.
We offer in house dining, take out and delivery! For pick up, enter through the front bar door on 5th street, or park behind our building in the Wiley's lot and enter through back patio gate. Orders will be at the bar. For DELIVERY click the pencil icon next to pick up and enter your address!
For contactless curbside carryout, park near the green wall or the cat mural in the Wiley's parking lot, and call 937-723-7637 to let us know you've arrived so we can bring the order out when ready.
Thank you for supporting local!

Lock 27 Brewing- Dayton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victoria Theatre

No reviews yet

Your Home for Arts, Culture & Entertainment

Two Social Dayton

No reviews yet

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Basil's on Market

orange star4.2 • 1061 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston