Basil's on Market

Inspired Comfort Food in the heart of Troy Ohio. Visit Basil's and come as you are and eat what you like!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

18 N Market St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1236 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Back Ribs$21.00
One and a half pounds of ribs served with Basil’s Signature Fries, and coleslaw
House Salad$6.00
Fresh greens topped with shredded pepper jack cheese, cucumber ceviche & fried garbanzo beans
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, greens, bruschetta, and calypso dressing
Breakfast Tacos$16.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with teriyaki sweet chili slaw, creme-fraiche and pepper jack cheese, rice noodles with your choice of cajun shrimp, shredded beef, chicken or roasted mushrooms: served with Basil's signature Fries
Chicken Finger Dinner$17.50
House-made breaded chicken tenders served with Basil’s Signatures Fries, Basil’s Veg & coleslaw
Cajun Pasta$21.00
Linguini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, and mushrooms with your choice of shrimp or chicken tossed in a light cajun cream
Basil’s Barrel Aged Salmon$24.00
Faroe Island Salmon with our signature barrel aged honey whiskey glaze, served with blended and house vegetables
Basil’s Signature Fries$7.00
With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses
Derby Salad$15.00
Fresh greens, eggs, bacon, avocados, gorgonzola, cucumber ceviche, chicken and your choice of dressing
Steak Medallions$24.00
Two 4 oz tender beef medallions resting on chimichurri, swerved with garlic parmesan potatoes and house vegetables. Add Gulf Grilled Shrimp ($5) Coconut shrimp ($7) Lobster Tail ($10) Crab Legs ($10) Mushrooms and Onions ($3)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

18 N Market St

Troy OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
