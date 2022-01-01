Go
Basil's Sports Bar & Grill

We are a small family ran sports bar with homemade foods and a large craft beer selection. We pride ourselves on the great atmosphere and quality of food we put out. Come as a fan, Leave as a Friend

27 Marshaling Yard Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (670 reviews)

Pierogies$5.99
Black & Bleu Burger$10.99
Chicken Tender Basket$8.50
1 LB Basket$9.75
Create Your Own Dog$6.99

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

27 Marshaling Yard Dr

Weirton WV

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
