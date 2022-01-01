Go
The Basin Grill

Great food and atmosphere on the water!

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1 Ferry Street • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chloe's Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12
Salt N Vinegar Sprouts$12.00
Crispy brussels, chopped bacon & cranberries tossed in balsamic vinegar & pumpkin seeds.
American Burger$12.00
American cheese
Clams$13.00
Chicken Wings$18.00
Always extra crispy wings with choice of sauce, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan.
Cowboy Burger$13.00
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and onion rings.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
1/2 pound burger topped with Portobello mushrooms and swiss cheese
NY Strip$29.00
Grilled center cut loin steak.
Delmonico$36.00
California Burger$13.00
Cheddar, avocado and garlic mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Ferry Street

Schuylerville NY

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

