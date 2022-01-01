Go
Basket Case Cafe

Where the customer comes first! Come on in and enjoy a hot, healthy, homemade meal and leave the dishes for us. Family friendly environment, offering board games and fun, while you wait. Enjoy your friends, family and food, without the screen.

408 Beaver Street

Popular Items

Breaded Cauliflower [10oz]$6.50
battered and fried cauliflower
Steak&Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Cod Fish$9.99
Philly Steak and Cheese$10.00
Cheese Burger$10.00
Chicken Strips [10oz]$10.00
KIDS Chicken Strip (6oz)$6.99
Hot Beef$10.00
Savory roast beef piled onto texas toast covered in brown gravy with a volcano of mashed potatos in the center
Saint Edward NE

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
