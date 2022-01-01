Go
Basmatee Indian Grub

Indian fast casual restaurant offering rice bowl, currys, Indian street food & biryanis. Come in and enjoy!

CURRY

17378 haggerty road • $$

Avg 4.8 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA / BUTTER CHICKEN$13.99
boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with basmatee rice (breast meat, gluten free)
SAMOSA 2PCs..$3.99
hand rolled turnovers stuffed with potato and peas, served with mint & tamarind chutneys (vegan/vegetarian)
PLAIN NAAN$1.99
Indian flat bread (vegetarian)
CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI$13.99
cooked basmatee rice, topped with spicy batter fried boneless chicken fritters, served with raitha and gravy
PALAK PANEER$13.99
garlic and cumin flavored freshly ground spinach sauteed with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) served with basmatee rice (vegetarian/glutenfree)
GARLIC NAAN$2.99
Indian flat bread with garlic (vegetarian)
MANGO LASSI$3.99
Indian mangoes blended with yogurt, sugar, milk and flavored with cardamom powder (vegetarian)
BUTTER NAAN$1.99
Indian flat bread with applied butter (vegetarian)
BASMATEE COMBO BOWL$9.99
Make your own rice bowl by choosing your choice of carb, main protein and the sauce along with choice of lentil
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$13.99
paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with basmatee rice (vegetarian/glutenfree/contain nuts)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17378 haggerty road

Livonia MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
