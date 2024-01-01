Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Knox
  • /
  • Bass Lake Pub & Ristorante - 2869 S. cr 210
A map showing the location of Bass Lake Pub & Ristorante - 2869 S. cr 210View gallery

Bass Lake Pub & Ristorante - 2869 S. cr 210

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2869 S. cr 210

Knox, IN 46534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2869 S. cr 210, Knox IN 46534

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Toto Cafe - 3060 South Range Road
orange starNo Reviews
3060 South Range Road North Judson, IN 46366
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Pizza - Culver
orange star5.0 • 8
614 E Lake Shore Dr Culver, IN 46511
View restaurantnext
Lake Max Beach Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3000 E Shore Dr Culver, IN 46511
View restaurantnext
Tippy's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
200 N Monticello Winamac, IN 46996
View restaurantnext
Chiro Coffee Company - 1206 S Monticello St
orange starNo Reviews
1206 S Monticello St Winamac, IN 46996
View restaurantnext
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2852 Miller Drive Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knox

O'S TAP
orange star4.1 • 104
9 N Main St Knox, IN 46534
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Knox

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bass Lake Pub & Ristorante - 2869 S. cr 210

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston