Go
Toast

Basso Italiana

Come in and enjoy!

1014 Rt 390

No reviews yet

Location

1014 Rt 390

Mountainhome PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Our burgers are as crafty as our beers!

Pocono Brewery Company

No reviews yet

With custom designed Italian brewing equipment, an authentic oak wood burning pizza oven and a thirst for excellence, we aim to create a place where friends and family can come together and share in our passion.

Eats N Sweets

No reviews yet

Ice cream is our specialty! Eats 'N Sweets offers a simply delicious, family-friendly eating experience at an iconic Pocono
Mountain landmark.

Mountain View Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston