Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar

A warm and welcoming place inspired by the culture of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean European regions with South American flair. An inventive menu of vibrant Mediterranean fare with South American accents revolves around an intimate and authentic setting, an expression of Chef Renato Donzelli’s cultural heritage featuring a wide range of flavors selected from around the world. From tapas, to main courses and desserts, artful presentations, a knowledgeable and friendly staff, and an unpretentious atmosphere. Once inside you're virtually transported to the old continent.
Basso supports local farms and vendors. Our ingredients are top notch and are locally sourced as much as possible. Basso's food is made from scratch at Basso and every item is made to order by our passionate team. Our menu features gluten free and vegan dishes.
Visit bassobistrocafe.com for more info.

PIZZA • TAPAS

33 Jesup Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

Paella$57.00
Spinach and Chickpeas$12.00
Calamares A La Plancha$18.00
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Charred Broccolini$14.00
Pizza Funghi$24.00
Pulpo a la Gallega$15.00
Empanadas$13.00
Roasted Olives$12.00
Potatoes Brava$12.00

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

33 Jesup Rd

Westport CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

