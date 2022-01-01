Go
Toast

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

Basta Pasta Italian Kitchen | Bar
5957 Exchange Dr
Eldersburg, MD 21784
443-920-3477

5957 Exchange Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Spaghetti$6.00
Meat sauce or meat balls
Car Color/Make/Model
All orders are curbside at this time. Please enter pickup vehicle color/make/model.
Ex. "Black Jeep Wrangler"
Bowl Cream Of Crab$8.00
D Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Breaded cutlets with marinara and mozzarella
House Salad$8.00
Romaine and spring mix, red onion, black olives, cherry tomatoes, house Italian dressing
D Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
D Lasagna$17.00
Layers of pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
Single Crab Cake$32.00
Broiled or fried
14 Inch Pizza$13.00
Pan style
Zucchini Chips$10.00
Served with marinara sauce
See full menu

Location

5957 Exchange Drive

Eldersburg MD

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

No reviews yet

Salerno's has been a local favorite for over 40 years! We started as a pizza and sub shop and have grown into a full service restaurant with bar, carry out, and catering establishment. We offer steamed crabs, shrimp, seafood and pasta dishes, crab cakes, and of course our original pizza and sub menu!

Kismet Cafe & Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nora's Grill & Catering

No reviews yet

DINE IN - GET DELIVERY & CATERING. Whether it's a business meeting or a family gathering, our catering team will take the stress out of your next event, big or small. For groups of 10 or more. Pick up or delivery available.

Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

No reviews yet

Peruvian Rotisserie chicken and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston