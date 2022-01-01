Go
Basta Pasta

All Entree's comes with house salad and bread.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

2745 Fallston Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$8.95
Mozzarella Sticks$14.00
Served with marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
Served with a Side
Spaghetti and Meatballs$19.00
Served with marinara sauce
Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$27.00
Served with cajun alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta
10 Inch Pizza$11.00
House Salad & Breadsticks (Carryout)$9.00
14 Inch Pizza$13.00
Bowl Cream Of Crab$10.00
1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cake$30.00
Broiled or fried served with your choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2745 Fallston Rd.

Fallston MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
