Bastards Canteen - Temecula

Bastard’s American Canteen takes pride in serving great food, hand-crafted cocktails, beers on tap, live entertainment, and ultimately a HOME for our veteran community.
Established in 2012, Bastard’s is in respect of those who have served in the finest infantry unit of the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Battalion 4th Marines nicknamed “Magnificent Bastards”, and for the courageous Corpsmen of the United States Navy who care or have cared for them.
Semper Fi

27717 Jefferson Ave

Popular Items

FISH & CHIPS$15.00
SURF N' TURF BURGER by SLAPFISH$35.00
GRIDDLED WAGYU BEEF PATTY SMOTHERED IN LOBSTER, CHEESE & CREAMY CARAMELIZED ONION, AWESOME SAUCE
Bastard Burger$24.00
WAGYU BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE
CAESAR WEDGE$18.00
Grilled Caesar Romaine Hearts, Croutons, shaved parmesan topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon bits and diced tomato
LOBSTER ROLL by SLAPFISH$35.00
SERVED WARM TOSSED LIGHTLY IN DRAWN BUTTER, MAYO & LEMON
CHORIZO CON PAPAS BURRO$14.00
HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLES$16.00
CLASSIC MARGHERITA$19.00
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, BALSAMIC
Classic Burger$22.00
WAGYU BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, HOUSE SAUCE.
SMOKED AIR WINGS$20.00
SERVED DRY w/BUFFALO & BBQ Sauce
Location

Temecula CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
