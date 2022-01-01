Bastrop restaurants you'll love
More about Storehouse Market & Eatery
Storehouse Market & Eatery
813 Main St, Bastrop
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Quail Knots
|$16.00
Fermented hot sauce, arugula, herb buttermilk dipping sauce
|Burger
|$16.00
Texas grass fed beef, Eden East pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, brioche bun
|Black Salt & Vinegar Fries
|$10.00
Hand cut fries, white truffle aioli, malt vinegar gastrique
More about Johnson’s Bakery
Johnson’s Bakery
715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop
|Popular items
|Hummingbird
|$2.25
Hummingbird (contains cinnamon, pineapple and banana) w/ cream cheese icing and chopped toasted pecans
|Vanilla cupcake
|$2.25
Vanilla cupcake w/ buttercream icing and seasonal sprinkles and/or ring
|Christmas Cookie Kit - buttercream icing (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)
|$9.00
Comes with a dozen of assorted Christmas sugar cookies ready to decorate. Don't forget to add on the icing and sprinkles.
More about Roadhouse
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roadhouse
2804 Highway 21 E, Bastrop
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
|Roadhouse Wings
|$9.95
|Steak Burrito
|$11.95
More about Longhorn Barbecue
BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Longhorn Barbecue
2820 TX-21, Bastrop
|Popular items
|TO-GO Sauce
We make all of our BBQ sauces, salsas, and dressings in-house.
|TO-GO Chicken
|$7.99
Plump, roasted, and smoked chicken. Sold by the half chicken
|TO-GO Chopped Beef
|$8.99
Braised, smokey brisket in a tangy sauce and broth. Sold by the half pound
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Southside Market & BBQ
534 TX-71, Bastrop
|Popular items
|Original Beef Sausage
Known as “The Original Elgin Hot Guts”, it’s our signature item! All beef, coarse-ground in a natural pork casing. Since 1882.
|Beans
|$2.75
Pinto beans prepared fresh daily with our house seasoning, onions, and smoked pork.
|USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
More about Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
It's the classic! mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni
|Grease Bucket No Candian Bacon
pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon
|Margherita - OL
olive oil, mozzarella, tomato, garlic, basil
More about Lab C Food Kitchen
Lab C Food Kitchen
107 Childers Ste 100, Bastrop
|Popular items
|B8. Chicken Stir Fry Noodle Bowl
|$11.25
|B6. LABC Special Bowl
|$12.25
More about Costa Azul
Costa Azul
107 Childers Dr, Suite 700, Bastrop