Bastrop restaurants you'll love

Go
Bastrop restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bastrop

Bastrop's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Bastrop restaurants

Storehouse Market & Eatery image

 

Storehouse Market & Eatery

813 Main St, Bastrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Quail Knots$16.00
Fermented hot sauce, arugula, herb buttermilk dipping sauce
Burger$16.00
Texas grass fed beef, Eden East pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Black Salt & Vinegar Fries$10.00
Hand cut fries, white truffle aioli, malt vinegar gastrique
More about Storehouse Market & Eatery
Johnson’s Bakery image

 

Johnson’s Bakery

715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hummingbird$2.25
Hummingbird (contains cinnamon, pineapple and banana) w/ cream cheese icing and chopped toasted pecans
Vanilla cupcake$2.25
Vanilla cupcake w/ buttercream icing and seasonal sprinkles and/or ring
Christmas Cookie Kit - buttercream icing (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)$9.00
Comes with a dozen of assorted Christmas sugar cookies ready to decorate. Don't forget to add on the icing and sprinkles.
More about Johnson’s Bakery
Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Roadhouse

2804 Highway 21 E, Bastrop

Avg 4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Roadhouse Wings$9.95
Steak Burrito$11.95
More about Roadhouse
Longhorn Barbecue image

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Longhorn Barbecue

2820 TX-21, Bastrop

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO-GO Sauce
We make all of our BBQ sauces, salsas, and dressings in-house.
TO-GO Chicken$7.99
Plump, roasted, and smoked chicken. Sold by the half chicken
TO-GO Chopped Beef$8.99
Braised, smokey brisket in a tangy sauce and broth. Sold by the half pound
More about Longhorn Barbecue
Southside Market & BBQ image

 

Southside Market & BBQ

534 TX-71, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Beef Sausage
Known as “The Original Elgin Hot Guts”, it’s our signature item! All beef, coarse-ground in a natural pork casing. Since 1882.
Beans$2.75
Pinto beans prepared fresh daily with our house seasoning, onions, and smoked pork.
USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard

601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop

Avg 4.2 (575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni
It's the classic! mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni
Grease Bucket No Candian Bacon
pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon
Margherita - OL
olive oil, mozzarella, tomato, garlic, basil
More about Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
Lab C Food Kitchen image

 

Lab C Food Kitchen

107 Childers Ste 100, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
B8. Chicken Stir Fry Noodle Bowl$11.25
B6. LABC Special Bowl$12.25
More about Lab C Food Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Costa Azul

107 Childers Dr, Suite 700, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Costa Azul

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bastrop

Brisket

Map

More near Bastrop to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet

Elgin

No reviews yet

Lockhart

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston