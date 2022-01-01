Brisket in Bastrop

Toast

Bastrop restaurants that serve brisket

fb577d56-52d5-4e80-aa69-7c347b93547f image

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Longhorn Barbecue

2820 TX-21, Bastrop

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TO-GO Brisket$13.99
Tender, slow-smoked brisket. Sold by the half pound.
TO-GO Brisket Chili
Smokey brisket, sausage and vegetables in a red chile and tomato broth. Slow simmered until tender and rich. Served as is, or add The Works; cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pickled onions and jalapenos for $2.50!
More about Longhorn Barbecue
Chopped Brisket Baked Potato image

 

Southside Market & BBQ

534 TX-71, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Brisket Baked Potato$13.50
A Texas-sized baked potato loaded with Chopped Brisket, Longhorn cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream and chives.
USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
