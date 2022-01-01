Brisket in Bastrop
Bastrop restaurants that serve brisket
Longhorn Barbecue
2820 TX-21, Bastrop
|TO-GO Brisket
|$13.99
Tender, slow-smoked brisket. Sold by the half pound.
|TO-GO Brisket Chili
Smokey brisket, sausage and vegetables in a red chile and tomato broth. Slow simmered until tender and rich. Served as is, or add The Works; cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pickled onions and jalapenos for $2.50!
Southside Market & BBQ
534 TX-71, Bastrop
|Chopped Brisket Baked Potato
|$13.50
A Texas-sized baked potato loaded with Chopped Brisket, Longhorn cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream and chives.
|USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.